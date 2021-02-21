Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $588,000 Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,479 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,269 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Community Trust & Investment Co. bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at $65,000. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 118.8% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 213,277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 115,823 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 23.4% in the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 6,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 100.0% in the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 120,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. DZ Bank raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer raised shares of General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.13.

GE opened at $12.02 on Friday. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $12.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $105.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.29 and a 200-day moving average of $8.83.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

