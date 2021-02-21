Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Invests $407,000 in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 207,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,221,000 after buying an additional 117,969 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 4,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 7.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 447,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,551,000 after buying an additional 32,612 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. 55.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spotify Technology stock opened at $364.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $331.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.35 billion, a PE ratio of -85.58 and a beta of 1.64. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52 week low of $109.18 and a 52 week high of $370.95.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 30.46% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on SPOT shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Spotify Technology from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Spotify Technology from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $200.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spotify Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $283.15.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services in the United States, the United Kingdom, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The company offers unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

