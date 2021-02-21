Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 18,700 Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned 2.08% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 26,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 13,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 5,340 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $258,000.

BSMP stock opened at $25.96 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares has a 52-week low of $22.87 and a 52-week high of $26.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.93.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 19th.

