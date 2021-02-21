Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 9,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $74.55 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $34.87 and a 52 week high of $75.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.05.

