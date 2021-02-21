Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 2,900 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC reduced its position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,640 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TELUS were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,586 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273,338 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 65,341 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 175,130 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. 49.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TU opened at $20.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.11. TELUS Co. has a 1-year low of $13.54 and a 1-year high of $21.61. The company has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. TELUS had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 12.02%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.27%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TU. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of TELUS from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Friday, February 12th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of TELUS from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of TELUS from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

