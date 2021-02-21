Casa Minerals (CVE:CASA) Shares Gap Down to $0.18

Casa Minerals Inc. (CVE:CASA)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.18, but opened at C$0.15. Casa Minerals shares last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 86,000 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.13. The firm has a market cap of C$6.32 million and a PE ratio of -21.43.

Casa Minerals Company Profile (CVE:CASA)

Casa Minerals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, copper, silver, and molybdenum. It focuses on the exploration of the Pitman Property comprising 15 mineral claims, as well as has an option to acquire 60% interest in the Keaper Property in Terrace, British Columbia.

