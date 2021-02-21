Caspian Reaches One Day Volume of $15,161.00 (CSP)

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. During the last week, Caspian has traded 24.1% higher against the dollar. Caspian has a market cap of $2.81 million and $15,161.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Caspian coin can currently be bought for about $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Caspian alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.67 or 0.00060205 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $434.97 or 0.00755272 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00043694 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00006192 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000246 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.35 or 0.00057902 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00019876 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003889 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00039855 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,641.16 or 0.04586040 BTC.

Caspian Coin Profile

CSP is a coin. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Caspian is caspian.tech. Caspian’s official message board is t.me/Caspian_Tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

Caspian Coin Trading

Caspian can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Caspian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Caspian using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Caspian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Caspian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.