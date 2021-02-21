CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) Receives “Hold” Rating from Robert W. Baird

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird in a note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut CatchMark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

CatchMark Timber Trust stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.92. The stock had a trading volume of 271,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,886. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.51 million, a P/E ratio of -19.85 and a beta of 1.32. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 12-month low of $5.13 and a 12-month high of $11.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.42.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 25.76% and a negative return on equity of 16.84%. On average, research analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 8.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 11,481 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 27.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Real Estate Management Services LLC raised its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 666,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,953,000 after acquiring an additional 111,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

About CatchMark Timber Trust

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

