Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Hits New 1-Year High at $207.86

Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $207.86 and last traded at $206.84, with a volume of 81128 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $199.92.

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Caterpillar from $214.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Caterpillar to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. OTR Global upgraded Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Caterpillar from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,634 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $802,886.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,634 shares in the company, valued at $802,886.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,970 shares of company stock valued at $1,985,442. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 317.2% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile (NYSE:CAT)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

