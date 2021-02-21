cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) CEO Sells $192,772.94 in Stock

cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) CEO Martin A. Sumichrast sold 42,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total value of $192,772.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD opened at $4.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.54. cbdMD, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $6.83.

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.16).

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of YCBD. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of cbdMD by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,439,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 574,997 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in cbdMD by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 456,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in cbdMD by 128.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 222,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 124,812 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in cbdMD by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 133,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 40,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in cbdMD in the 4th quarter valued at about $295,000.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on cbdMD from $3.60 to $4.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

About cbdMD

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannabidiol (CBD) products. It owns and operates consumer hemp-based CBD brands, such as cbdMD and Paw CBD. Its cbdMD brand products include CDB tinctures, gummies, topicals, capsules, bath bombs, bath salts, and sleep aids. The company also offers veterinarian-formulated products, including tinctures, chews, and topicals under the Paw CBD brand name.

