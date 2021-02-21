Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) PT Raised to $65.00

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $42.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 39.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FUN. B. Riley raised their target price on Cedar Fair from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Macquarie raised their target price on Cedar Fair from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Cedar Fair from $31.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cedar Fair currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.82.

Shares of Cedar Fair stock opened at $46.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.04. Cedar Fair has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $54.75. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 2.22.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.22) by $0.36. Analysts forecast that Cedar Fair will post -8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Cedar Fair by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. 52.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

