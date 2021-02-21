Celo Dollar Hits One Day Volume of $177,627.00 (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. Over the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. Celo Dollar has a total market cap of $40.04 million and approximately $177,627.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celo Dollar token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.30 or 0.00060043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $440.51 or 0.00771193 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.45 or 0.00041052 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00006282 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.33 or 0.00058349 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003979 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00018843 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00040428 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,663.38 or 0.04662782 BTC.

Celo Dollar Profile

Celo Dollar is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 40,082,961 tokens. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money. The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org.

Celo Dollar Token Trading

Celo Dollar can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celo Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

