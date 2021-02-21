Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centrica is a top thirty FTSE100 company with growing energy businesses in the UK, North America and Europe. They secure and supply gas and electricity for millions of homes and businesses and offer a distinctive range of home energy solutions and low-carbon products and services. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CPYYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Centrica in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Centrica from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.25.

OTCMKTS:CPYYY opened at $2.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.74 and its 200-day moving average is $2.35. Centrica has a 52-week low of $1.48 and a 52-week high of $4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.42.

Centrica Company Profile

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Norway, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

