Cerberus Telecom Acquisition (NYSE:CTAC) Hits New 52-Week High at $15.53

Shares of Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CTAC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.53 and last traded at $15.41, with a volume of 151152 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.80.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.87.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cerberus Telecom Acquisition stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CTAC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 262,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,684,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.78% of Cerberus Telecom Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:CTAC)

Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in information and communications technology industry in the United States and other developed countries.

