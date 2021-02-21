CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Receives $107.61 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $107.61.

GIB has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CGI from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CGI in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of CGI from $91.50 to $105.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Get CGI alerts:

Shares of GIB stock opened at $76.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.16 and its 200 day moving average is $72.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. CGI has a 52-week low of $46.32 and a 52-week high of $81.51.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. CGI had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 18.58%. CGI’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CGI will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CGI by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Ossiam lifted its position in CGI by 10.0% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in CGI by 27.7% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in CGI by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in CGI during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Read More: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.