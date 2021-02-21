Challenger Limited (CGF.AX) (ASX:CGF) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.10

Challenger Limited (CGF.AX) (ASX:CGF) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 10th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd.

The company has a 50-day moving average of A$4.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.29.

Challenger Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The company also provides retirement services to its clients. It manages equity mutual funds. The firm invests into the public equity markets across the world. Challenger Limited was founded in 1985 and is based in Australia, Asia and United Kingdom.

