ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Channel Advisor Corporation offers cloud-based e-commerce solutions and services. It solutions include marketplaces, comparison shopping, paid search, social campaigns, flex feeds, web stores and rich media. The company serves traditional retailers, online retailers, brand manufacturers and advertising agencies. Channel Advisor Corporation is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ECOM. B. Riley lifted their price target on ChannelAdvisor from $24.50 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. ChannelAdvisor has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.54.

ECOM opened at $25.63 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.13. The firm has a market cap of $744.47 million, a PE ratio of 41.34 and a beta of 0.99. ChannelAdvisor has a fifty-two week low of $4.39 and a fifty-two week high of $28.94.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 16.97%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ChannelAdvisor news, CEO David J. Spitz sold 336,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $8,842,128.75. Also, Director M Scot Wingo sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total value of $821,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 143,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,351,770.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 504,343 shares of company stock worth $11,610,029 in the last 90 days. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECOM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in ChannelAdvisor in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the third quarter worth about $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 548.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,358 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 310.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS, a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

