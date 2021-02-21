Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Purchased by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 264,727 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 18,968 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $15,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 2.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 431,793 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,979,000 after acquiring an additional 9,857 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 125,347 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,782 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 28,458 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,583 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth $5,613,000. 86.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

In other news, Director Nuno Brandolini sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total transaction of $359,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,449,667.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 1,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $96,332.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,255,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,572 shares of company stock worth $1,365,002. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LNG stock opened at $69.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.06 and a fifty-two week high of $69.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.60.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America upgraded Cheniere Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Fearnley Fonds started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised Cheniere Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.55.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Article: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.