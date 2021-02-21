Chi Gastoken Hits Market Cap of $5.59 Million (CHI)

Chi Gastoken (CURRENCY:CHI) traded down 15.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 21st. Over the last week, Chi Gastoken has traded 26.2% higher against the US dollar. Chi Gastoken has a total market capitalization of $5.59 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Chi Gastoken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chi Gastoken token can now be purchased for about $6.55 or 0.00011497 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Chi Gastoken

CHI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2018. Chi Gastoken’s total supply is 1,155,019 tokens and its circulating supply is 853,394 tokens. Chi Gastoken’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chi Gastoken’s official website is 1inch.exchange/#. The official message board for Chi Gastoken is medium.com/@1inch.exchange/1inch-introduces-chi-gastoken-d0bd5bb0f92b.

Chi Gastoken Token Trading

Chi Gastoken can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

