Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $12.88

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$12.88 and traded as low as C$12.63. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst shares last traded at C$12.77, with a volume of 378,219 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CHP.UN shares. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. CIBC raised their price objective on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$13.84.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.89 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.88. The company has a market cap of C$3.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.60.

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Company Profile (TSE:CHP.UN)

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

