ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $8.60

ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.60 and last traded at $8.31, with a volume of 1404092 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.52.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CDXC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of ChromaDex in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.88. The firm has a market cap of $513.46 million, a PE ratio of -21.87 and a beta of 1.49.

In related news, Chairman Frank L. Jaksch, Jr. sold 37,829 shares of ChromaDex stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $196,332.51. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 262,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,651.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,896,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,905,000 after purchasing an additional 92,329 shares during the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in ChromaDex by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,083,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,198,000 after buying an additional 179,701 shares during the period. Sycale Advisors NY LLC lifted its stake in ChromaDex by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 714,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after buying an additional 142,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 36.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 638,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 171,900 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of ChromaDex by 189.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 153,819 shares during the last quarter. 24.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ChromaDex Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDXC)

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

