Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $242.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Churchill Downs, the world’s most legendary racetrack, has conducted Thoroughbred racing and presented America’s greatest race, the Kentucky Derby. Churchill Downs, Inc. has Five racetracks; Six casinos; Big Fish Games, the world’s largest distributor of casual games; The country’s leading online wagering business, TwinSpires.com; A video poker business, A multi-state network of off-track betting (OTB) facilities; and a collection of racing-related data, totalisator and telecommunication companies that support CDI’s sports and gaming operations. CDI owes much to its horse racing heritage and is expanding on that tradition while evolving its business mix, management team and growth strategies to navigate any challenges. CDI’s launch of TwinSpires.com, an advance-deposit waging platform that allows customers to wager on horse racing from computers, tablet devices and smart phones, created another retail outlet for wagering transactions and data distribution. “

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $239.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Churchill Downs presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $205.83.

Shares of CHDN opened at $218.87 on Wednesday. Churchill Downs has a 1-year low of $52.90 and a 1-year high of $221.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of -90.82 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

In other Churchill Downs news, COO William E. Mudd sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.97, for a total transaction of $1,217,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 271,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,116,909.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO William E. Mudd sold 4,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.26, for a total transaction of $1,025,889.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 251,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,592,922.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. The company owns and operates Derby City Gaming, a historical racing machine in Louisville, Kentucky; online horse racing wagering platform, TwinSpires.com; and offers sports betting and iGaming through BetAmerica platform.

Featured Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Churchill Downs (CHDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.