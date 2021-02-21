CIBC World Markets Inc. Acquires 48,360 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 37.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,999 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,360 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $37,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,276,326 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,139,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,977 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,594,366 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,164,859,000 after acquiring an additional 196,770 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 11.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,788,037 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $942,621,000 after acquiring an additional 496,432 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,293,051 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $893,899,000 after acquiring an additional 146,686 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,475,228 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $515,392,000 after acquiring an additional 89,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $209.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $105.08 and a 52 week high of $221.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $209.05 and its 200 day moving average is $200.13. The company has a market cap of $140.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.38.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

