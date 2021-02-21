CIBC World Markets Inc. Lowers Holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

CIBC World Markets Inc. decreased its stake in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,278,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 905,512 shares during the quarter. Fortis makes up approximately 0.9% of CIBC World Markets Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Fortis were worth $297,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTS. FMR LLC boosted its position in Fortis by 6.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 576,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,309,000 after purchasing an additional 36,627 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Fortis by 12.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 5,081 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Fortis during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Fortis by 5.1% during the third quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 95,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,888,000 after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Fortis by 2.7% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 237,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,607,000 after purchasing an additional 6,126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FTS opened at $39.92 on Friday. Fortis Inc. has a one year low of $28.59 and a one year high of $44.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.69.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 13.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fortis Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3962 per share. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.21%.

FTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Fortis from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Fortis from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Fortis and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.75.

Fortis Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 429,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,143 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

