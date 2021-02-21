CIBC World Markets Inc. Raises Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 898.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,390,649 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,251,424 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $120,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,814 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 28,449 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,191 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.0% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,118 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 47,092 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,064,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMAT. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $95.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $96.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.92.

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $119.46 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $36.64 and a one year high of $124.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.10%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

