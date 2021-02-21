CIBC World Markets Inc. Reduces Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

CIBC World Markets Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 466,248 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 6,617 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $49,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. American Research & Management Co. increased its stake in Starbucks by 225.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 325 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 237.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SBUX. Barclays raised their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush raised their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.56.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $103.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.73. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $107.75. The company has a market cap of $121.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.25, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

In related news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $287,469.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,656. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

