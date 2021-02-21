CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 102,395 Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

CIBC World Markets Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,839,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,395 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $75,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HC Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 11,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 50.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

KL opened at $35.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.36. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 52 week low of $18.02 and a 52 week high of $57.69. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.72.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KL. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. CIBC cut their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from $95.50 to $77.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.10.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. The company's principal properties include the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.