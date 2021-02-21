CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 19,828 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

CIBC World Markets Inc. decreased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 88,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,828 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $33,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $59,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.74 on Friday, hitting $391.51. 3,051,203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,103,857. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $395.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $383.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $357.81.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

