Cimarex Energy (XEC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Cimarex Energy to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:XEC opened at $50.30 on Friday. Cimarex Energy has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $54.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is 19.73%.

In other Cimarex Energy news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $316,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Hentschel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $380,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Cimarex Energy in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen upped their price target on Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cimarex Energy from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.38.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved reserves of 619.6 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.53 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 169.8 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 194.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

