Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $526.92 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) will announce sales of $526.92 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cimpress’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $500.00 million to $553.83 million. Cimpress posted sales of $597.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cimpress will report full-year sales of $2.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.67 billion to $2.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cimpress.

Get Cimpress alerts:

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($1.61). Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 2.16%.

CMPR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist boosted their price objective on Cimpress from $112.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research boosted their price objective on Cimpress to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Cimpress by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,594,000 after acquiring an additional 43,815 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Cimpress in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cimpress in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Cimpress by 174.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,777,000 after buying an additional 49,102 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Cimpress in the 4th quarter worth approximately $744,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

CMPR stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $94.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,161. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.18. Cimpress has a 12 month low of $40.80 and a 12 month high of $128.87.

About Cimpress

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; Internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; Web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

Recommended Story: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cimpress (CMPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.