Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.18.

CNK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Cinemark from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cinemark from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. MKM Partners lowered Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barrington Research upgraded Cinemark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on Cinemark from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of CNK opened at $21.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 2.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.28 and a 200-day moving average of $14.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Cinemark has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $32.79.

In other news, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $41,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 243,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,082,708.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $245,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,363,109.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNK. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cinemark by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,915,000 after buying an additional 6,112 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 3rd quarter worth $259,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cinemark by 4,175.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 265,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after buying an additional 258,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Cinemark by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 158,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 9,318 shares in the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 10, 2020, it operated 548 theatres with 6,082 screens in 41 states of the United States, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as 13 other Latin American countries. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

