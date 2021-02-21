Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.22-2.27 for the period. Citi Trends also updated its Q4 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.71-1.76 EPS.

Shares of CTRN opened at $74.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.83. Citi Trends has a 12-month low of $6.70 and a 12-month high of $75.00. The stock has a market cap of $759.31 million, a PE ratio of 53.11 and a beta of 1.64.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $199.10 million for the quarter. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 2.07%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citi Trends will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Charles J. Hynes sold 1,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $61,740.69. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,312.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David N. Makuen acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.85 per share, for a total transaction of $43,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,033.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear for men and women, as well as children, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and functional bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen products, as well as beauty products and toys.

