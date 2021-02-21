Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Bought by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,047 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,268 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $5,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTXS. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,300 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,724 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 272 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.54.

In related news, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $89,825.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,473 shares in the company, valued at $8,471,741.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Timothy A. Minahan sold 16,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $2,354,701.50. Insiders sold 55,786 shares of company stock worth $7,628,604 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CTXS opened at $132.96 on Friday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.31 and a 1-year high of $173.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18. The company has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.86.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. The business had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Citrix Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 33.90%.

Citrix Systems Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

