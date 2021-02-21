Civitas Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $66.00 (CIV)

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 21st. One Civitas coin can now be purchased for $0.0149 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Civitas has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Civitas has a market cap of $118,937.43 and $66.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00016957 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004030 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002802 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 105.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000582 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000049 BTC.

About Civitas

Civitas (CRYPTO:CIV) is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 7,957,756 coins. Civitas’ official website is civitascoin.com. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Civitas Coin Trading

Civitas can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civitas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civitas using one of the exchanges listed above.

