Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Holdings Lowered by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) by 70.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255,409 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.05% of Clearway Energy worth $3,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $693,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $1,295,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in Clearway Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new position in Clearway Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,213,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in Clearway Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,995,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CWEN opened at $31.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 88.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.62. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.12 and a 1 year high of $37.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.324 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is currently -1,270.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CWEN shares. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Clearway Energy from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Clearway Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of October 12, 2020, it had contracted generation portfolio of 7,000 megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

