Cloudbric Hits 1-Day Volume of $28,132.00 (CLB)

Cloudbric (CURRENCY:CLB) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. Over the last seven days, Cloudbric has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Cloudbric coin can currently be bought for $0.0067 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cloudbric has a total market cap of $3.85 million and approximately $28,132.00 worth of Cloudbric was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00060060 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $438.20 or 0.00771709 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00040704 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00006440 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000248 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.36 or 0.00056983 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004031 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,684.15 or 0.04726982 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00040875 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00017896 BTC.

Cloudbric Coin Profile

Cloudbric (CLB) is a coin. Cloudbric’s total supply is 989,556,846 coins and its circulating supply is 574,229,164 coins. Cloudbric’s official website is www.cloudbric.io. The Reddit community for Cloudbric is /r/cloudbric and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cloudbric’s primary mission is to revolutionize the cybersecurity market by making information security open and accessible to all users through the introduction of a new Decentralized Universal Security Platform. This AI-based cybersecurity platform will be powered by Cloudbric’s patented deep learning module known as VISION and will provide an all-inclusive suite of cybersecurity solutions, as well as the development of a new decentralized security ecosystem. Furthermore, users will be able to train the very technology that helps protect their online digital assets by contributing anonymous cyber threat logs to advance the accuracy and learning capabilities of Cloudbric’s deep learning module. For their continued security contributions, users will be rewarded through the free distribution of Cloudbric cryptocurrency (CLB) tokens directly to their user account. “

Cloudbric Coin Trading

Cloudbric can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cloudbric directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cloudbric should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cloudbric using one of the exchanges listed above.

