CloudMD Software & Services (OTCMKTS:DOCRF) Price Target Increased to $3.75 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

CloudMD Software & Services (OTCMKTS:DOCRF) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity from $3.25 to $3.75 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a buy rating and set a $3.25 price target on shares of CloudMD Software & Services in a research note on Friday, December 25th.

Get CloudMD Software & Services alerts:

DOCRF opened at $2.23 on Wednesday. CloudMD Software & Services has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $2.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.96.

CloudMD Software & Services Company Profile

CloudMD Software & Services Inc, a technology company, provides SaaS based health technology solutions to medical clinics in Canada. The company provides digital technologies that connect doctors and allied health care providers to their patients. It also engages in retailing of prescription drugs, over-the-counter drugs, and other front store items through primary care clinics and pharmacies, as well as provide clinical, medical reviews, and compounding services.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for CloudMD Software & Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CloudMD Software & Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.