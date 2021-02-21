Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on CLVS. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Clovis Oncology from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Clovis Oncology from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

Shares of CLVS stock opened at $6.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $587.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.71. Clovis Oncology has a one year low of $3.62 and a one year high of $11.63.

In other news, insider Gillian C. Ivers-Read sold 10,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $87,590.30. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Clovis Oncology during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Clovis Oncology during the third quarter worth about $40,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clovis Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its position in Clovis Oncology by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Clovis Oncology by 33.3% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 57.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

