CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Trading 5.8% Higher

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)’s stock price traded up 5.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.19 and last traded at $15.12. 4,845,566 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 112% from the average session volume of 2,287,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.29.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CNHI. Bank of America raised CNH Industrial from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Oppenheimer began coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on CNH Industrial from $9.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised CNH Industrial from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. CNH Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

The stock has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a PE ratio of -36.88 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.65 and a 200 day moving average of $10.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. CNH Industrial had a positive return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 2.15%. CNH Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. 21.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, specialty vehicles, and powertrain products in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment offers farm machinery and implements, including two- and four-wheel drive tractors, crawler tractors, combines, cotton pickers, grape and sugar cane harvesters, hay and forage equipment, planting and seeding equipment, soil preparation and cultivation implements, and material handling equipment under the New Holland Agriculture, Case IH, STEYR, Miller, Kongskilde, Ã-verum, and JF brands.

