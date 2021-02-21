Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Lifted to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $50.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CCEP. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Societe Generale raised Coca-Cola European Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $38.55 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coca-Cola European Partners presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.34.

NYSE CCEP opened at $52.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Coca-Cola European Partners has a 12 month low of $28.35 and a 12 month high of $57.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCEP. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 348.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Coca-Cola European Partners

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers flavors, mixers, and energy drinks; waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

