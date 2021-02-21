CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) Stock Price Down 9.8%

CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) shares dropped 9.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.71 and last traded at $1.74. Approximately 758,703 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 865,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.93.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CWBR. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of CohBar in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CohBar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CohBar in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, CohBar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $100.86 million, a PE ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 10.26 and a current ratio of 10.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.37.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWBR. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CohBar during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Strategic Wealth Designers increased its stake in CohBar by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 39,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 10,977 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in CohBar by 312.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 60,832 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in CohBar by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 19,684 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of CohBar in the fourth quarter worth $189,000. Institutional investors own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, type 2 diabetes mellitus, cancer, atherosclerosis, cardiovascular, and neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease.

