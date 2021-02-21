Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $300.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Coherent, Inc. is an American company, designs, manufactures and markets laser systems and components, laser measurement and control products, optics, and laser accessories, which are used both in industry and scientific research. Their markets are the microelectronics industry (e.g., flat panel display manufacturing, integrated circuit packaging, and integrated circuit inspection), scientific research, OEM components, and materials processing (e.g., CO2 lasers for cutting metals). “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Coherent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Coherent from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of Coherent from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Benchmark cut shares of Coherent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Longbow Research cut shares of Coherent from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $183.56.

COHR opened at $254.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.78 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.69. Coherent has a 52-week low of $78.21 and a 52-week high of $264.64.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. Coherent had a negative net margin of 33.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $326.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Coherent will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coherent news, Director Pamela Fletcher sold 464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COHR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coherent by 21.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,426 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coherent in the third quarter valued at $668,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coherent in the third quarter valued at $65,000. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in Coherent in the third quarter worth $576,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Coherent by 9.0% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,686 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

