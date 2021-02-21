Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coherus Biosciences, Inc. is a biologics platform company developing biosimilar therapeutics. Its clinical stage pipeline consists of CHS-0214 in two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis; CHS-1420 that has completed a Phase I study to treat psoriasis or rheumatoid arthritis; and CHS-1701 which has completed a Phase I study for the treatment of breast cancer patients. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coherus BioSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.14.

Coherus BioSciences stock opened at $17.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.18. Coherus BioSciences has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $23.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

In other news, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 46,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $920,572.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vladimir Vexler sold 17,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $318,149.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 124,817 shares of company stock valued at $2,374,447. 15.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 26.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 113,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after buying an additional 23,471 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $1,043,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 9.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 248,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,557,000 after acquiring an additional 20,801 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the third quarter worth about $910,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 122.3% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 114,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 63,271 shares during the period.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

