CoinFi Achieves Market Capitalization of $557,339.75 (COFI)

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. One CoinFi token can currently be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. CoinFi has a total market cap of $557,339.75 and approximately $96,332.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CoinFi has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CoinFi Token Profile

COFI is a token. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,403,034 tokens. CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CoinFi is medium.com/coinfi. CoinFi’s official website is www.coinfi.com.

CoinFi Token Trading

CoinFi can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

