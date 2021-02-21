Colfax (NASDAQ:CFXA) Trading 7.4% Higher

Colfax Co. (NASDAQ:CFXA) was up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $180.62 and last traded at $180.13. Approximately 131,231 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 206% from the average daily volume of 42,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $167.67.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFXA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Colfax by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 397,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,272,000 after purchasing an additional 51,664 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 316,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,928,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Colfax by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 276,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,666,000 after buying an additional 36,500 shares during the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP grew its position in shares of Colfax by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Colfax by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,375,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Colfax (NASDAQ:CFXA)

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment offers orthopedic solutions, including orthopedic devices and braces, reconstructive and surgical implants, footwear, bone growth stimulators, and software and services spanning the full continuum of patient care, as well as injury prevention, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy under the Aircast, Chattanooga, CMF, Compex, DonJoy, ProCare, DJO Surgical, Dr.

