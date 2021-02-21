Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Receives $44.83 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.83.

CMCO has been the topic of several research reports. Colliers Securities upped their target price on Columbus McKinnon from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbus McKinnon from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on Columbus McKinnon from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 164,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,335,000 after purchasing an additional 15,731 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 214,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,243,000 after purchasing an additional 14,292 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMCO stock opened at $47.96 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.47. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 65.70, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Columbus McKinnon has a 12-month low of $19.20 and a 12-month high of $49.00.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 2.54%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is 8.63%.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, rigging tools, digital power control systems, motion control products, and other technologies and systems for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

