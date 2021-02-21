Comerica Bank Buys 1,121 Shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,876 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in KB Financial Group by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 30,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 7,457 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in KB Financial Group by 27.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 128,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after buying an additional 27,420 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in KB Financial Group by 5.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in KB Financial Group by 8.7% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 22,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in KB Financial Group by 19.9% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,111,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,707,000 after buying an additional 184,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of NYSE:KB opened at $39.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.05 and its 200-day moving average is $37.20. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.93 and a 52-week high of $43.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

About KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

