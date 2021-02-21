Comerica Bank Has $863,000 Position in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,047 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in HomeStreet were worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HMST. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in HomeStreet by 405.8% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 88,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 70,605 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HomeStreet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $280,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in HomeStreet by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 67,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 27,031 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in HomeStreet by 305.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on HMST. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of HomeStreet from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. HomeStreet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.40.

HomeStreet stock opened at $42.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.44 and a 52-week high of $42.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.14. The firm has a market cap of $930.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.06.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.18. HomeStreet had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $100.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

In other news, EVP Amen Darrell Van sold 9,460 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $397,130.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,258,151.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Green acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $33,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,746 shares of company stock valued at $1,028,325. Company insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

