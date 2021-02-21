Comerica Bank Has $934,000 Stock Holdings in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in frontdoor were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in frontdoor by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in frontdoor during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in frontdoor during the third quarter worth $50,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in frontdoor during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in frontdoor during the third quarter worth $72,000.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FTDR shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of frontdoor from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of frontdoor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Truist upped their target price on shares of frontdoor from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of frontdoor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of frontdoor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

FTDR opened at $55.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.85, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.42 and a 200 day moving average of $46.82. frontdoor, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.06 and a fifty-two week high of $58.94.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. frontdoor had a net margin of 8.96% and a negative return on equity of 104.88%. Equities analysts predict that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

About frontdoor

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

