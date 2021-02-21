Comerica Bank Has $988,000 Position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Flowserve by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Flowserve during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flowserve during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Flowserve during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Flowserve during the fourth quarter worth $6,747,000. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FLS shares. Credit Suisse Group cut Flowserve from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Flowserve from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Flowserve presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

NYSE FLS opened at $39.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.64, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.75. Flowserve Co. has a twelve month low of $18.98 and a twelve month high of $46.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

